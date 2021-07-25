Heavy showers forecast for upper Thailand with risk of flash floods

The southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand while an active low-pressure covers the coast of upper Vietnam and Gulf of Tonkin.

People should beware of the severe conditions and watch out for overflows and flash floods, the department said.

Strong wind waves up to 2-3 metres high are likely in the upper Andaman Sea from Phang Nga and above three metres during thundershowers, the department said.

"All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats must keep ashore," the department added.