Heavy showers forecast for upper Thailand with risk of flash floods

The southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand while an active low-pressure covers the coast of upper Vietnam and Gulf of Tonkin.
People should beware of the severe conditions and watch out for overflows and flash floods, the department said.
Strong wind waves up to 2-3 metres high are likely in the upper Andaman Sea from Phang Nga and above three metres during thundershowers, the department said.
"All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats must keep ashore," the department added.
The weather forecast for 24 hours:
North: Fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy rains in Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun provinces; minimum temperature 23-24 degrees Celsius, maximum 28-32°C; southwesterly winds 10-25 km/hr.
Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Bueng Kan, Khon Kaen, Loei, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket and Surin provinces; minimum temperature 23-24°C, maximum 26-30°C; southwesterly winds 10-25 km/hr.
Central: Fairly widespread thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Singburi, Ang Thong, Lopburi, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Suphanburi, Nakhon Pathom, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi and Samut Songkhram provinces; minimum temperature 25-26°C, maximum 30-32°C; southwesterly winds 10-25 km/hr.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaew, Chanthaburi and Trat provinces; minimum temperature 26-28°C, maximum 29-32°C; southwesterly winds 15-35 km/hr; waves 1-2 metres high and about two metres during thundershowers.
South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Pattani and Narathiwat provinces; minimum temperature 25-27°C, maximum 32-35°C; southwesterly winds 15-35 km/hr; waves 1-2 metres high and about two metres during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi provinces; minimum temperature 23-27°C, maximum 30-34°C.
Phang Nga northwards: southwesterly winds 20-40 km/hr; waves 2-3 metres high and above three metres during thundershowers.
Phuket southwards: Southwesterly winds 15-35 km/hr; waves 1-2 metres high and about two metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Fairly widespread thundershowers; minimum temperature 26-27°C, maximum 31-34°C; southwesterly winds 10-25 km/hr
Published : July 25, 2021
By : The Nation
