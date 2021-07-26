Monday, July 26, 2021

Isolated heavy rains forecast for North, Northeast and East

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Monday that the strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand while a monsoon trough lies across the upper North and Laos into the active low-pressure over the coast of upper Vietnam.

Isolated heavy rains will be likely in the North, the Northeast and the East. People in upper Thailand should beware of the severe conditions and possible flash floods, the department said.

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to rise 2-3 metres and more than three metres during thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and small boats must keep ashore, the department said.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 29-32°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-24°C, highs of 30-33°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 31-33°C.

East: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-26°C, highs of 29-30°C; waves 1-2 metres high and two metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-26°C, highs of 31-35°C; waves 1-2 metres high and two metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-28°C, highs of 32-34°C; waves 2-3 metres high and over three metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 31-32°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : July 26, 2021

By : THE NATION

