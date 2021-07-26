First lot of 1.5 million Pfizer vaccines earmarked for frontline medics

Some 1.5 million doses will be given to frontline medical professionals, with at least 500,000 doses from August onward, while another lot of over 20 million doses will be provided free of charge to people in risky groups and those living in risky areas starting October.

People in high-risk groups include elders over 60 years of age, people with seven underlying health problems and pregnant women.

“Any news that say the Pfizer quota for frontline medics has been reduced to only 200,000 doses are fake,” Public Health Ministry spokesman Dr Rungruang Kitphati said on Sunday.

“This month we will receive the first lot of 1.5 million doses of Pfizer vaccine donated by the US government. They will be given to frontline medics starting in August, with at least 500,000 doses as a booster shot or third shot to those who had already been given Sinovac or AstraZeneca vaccines.”

Rungruang added that the next lot of 21.54 million doses would soon follow and would be provided free of charge to people in risky groups and those living in risky areas from October onwards.

“There is a rumour that the general public would have to pay to get a Pfizer jab, which is not true,” he said.

“Do not believe any party that claims they can get you a Pfizer jab for a fee. The ministry will pursue legal actions against those spreading such rumours as they only cause confusion, which is the last thing we need amid this ongoing crisis.”