Monday, July 26, 2021

10 Thai women caught trying to sneak across from Myanmar

Soldiers nabbed 10 Thai women who were trying to sneak into Thailand from Myanmar via the border in Tak’s Mae Sot district.

The women were found hiding inside a cornfield near Moei River and sent to Mae Sot Municipality field hospital for Covid-19 tests before being quarantined.

“If any of them test positive, they will be treated at the field hospital or shifted to a hospital depending on their symptoms,” soldiers said.

The soldiers said these women worked at a casino in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area, adding that most Thais who worked at this casino had tested positive.

“Many people have been trying to sneak across from Myanmar, but they cannot escape us because we keep a close eye on the border area,” the troops said.

Published : July 26, 2021

By : The Nation

