Phuket tightens disease control measures to curb rising Covid cases

Cumulative cases in the province rose to 995, 26 of whom are visitors under the tourism "sandbox" programme.

Of the total cases, 793 patients have been cured and discharged, 191 are still hospitalised and 11 people have died.

The measures include shutting Central Phuket shopping mall for seven days from July 27 to August 2 after new infections were found at the complex. During the closure, public health staff will perform antigen tests on mall staffers as well as disinfect the premises.

The committee also extended the closure of schools in the province from August 2 to 16 and increased restrictions on public activities from not exceeding 150 people to less than 100 people.

Football and futsal fields and badminton courts were also issued shutdown orders until further notice.

Markets must limit the number of customers to one person per four square metres.