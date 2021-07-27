Mother’s last advice to her young daughters

The 43-year-old’s body was removed by rescue volunteers from a flat in Samut Prakan’s Bang Phli district, where she lived with her two daughters, aged seven and nine.

Rescue staff said the woman is believed to have suffered Covid-19 symptoms for a few days before succumbing to the virus.

Her daughters have also tested positive and were taken to the hospital for treatment. They told reporters that their mother told them to go live in an orphanage as she took her last breath.