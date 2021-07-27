Stay in, stay safe, pleads doctor as Thailand’s Covid cases continue to soar

“More and more Myanmar workers are found infected in factories. Some are already in a severe condition, while some have died in their homes.

Thais aged below 40 need ICU beds, while some seniors die at home. This is a tragedy nobody wants to happen,” she wrote in the “Story of Border Doctors” Facebook page on Tuesday.

The page administrator also said medics on the frontline were facing stress disorder and depression. Yet they need to motivate each other and if they have tears in their eyes, they must wipe away those tears and face the world.

“There are over 100 new cases today and some 15 are queuing for respirators due to severe pneumonia,” she added.