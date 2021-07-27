Bang Sue vaccination centre ramps up operations, more walk-ins invited

From next month, the vaccination centre aims to deliver up to 20,000 jabs daily to people aged 18 and above as well as those with chronic disease who had registered earlier.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Monday that from May 24 to July 25, up to 988,788 jabs have been administered at the Bang Sue Grand Station. The more than 422 medics delivering the shots have not developed Covid-19 infections so far, he added.

He also advised the elderly, obese and pregnant women to get their jabs as soon as possible as they may face the risk of developing severe symptoms, which may result in death.

“Many people in the abovementioned groups have received their jabs at the centre, but we advise them to show up in the afternoon to reduce crowding,” he said.