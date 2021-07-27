Bang Sue vaccination centre ramps up operations, more walk-ins invited

From next month, the vaccination centre aims to deliver up to 20,000 jabs daily to people aged 18 and above as well as those with chronic disease who had registered earlier.
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Monday that from May 24 to July 25, up to 988,788 jabs have been administered at the Bang Sue Grand Station. The more than 422 medics delivering the shots have not developed Covid-19 infections so far, he added.
He also advised the elderly, obese and pregnant women to get their jabs as soon as possible as they may face the risk of developing severe symptoms, which may result in death.
“Many people in the abovementioned groups have received their jabs at the centre, but we advise them to show up in the afternoon to reduce crowding,” he said.
He added that jab recipients below the age of 60 can head to the registration point without stopping to have their blood pressure measured.
“Those who have booked via the four telecom companies can use the ‘Vaccine Bang Sue’ smartphone app to fill out their information as well as a health-screening form and head to the vaccination centre on the date of their appointment,” he added.
Published : July 27, 2021
By : The Nation
Published : July 27, 2021
Published : July 27, 2021
Published : July 27, 2021
Published : July 27, 2021