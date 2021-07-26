Expats aged 60 and above can get their jab at Bang Sue Grand Station

On Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry announced that foreigners born in or before 1961 can register for a jab via https://forms.gle/ULAqvx8eiDoX3v5Q9.

Those living in Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon are eligible. They will get their shot at the Bang Sue Grand Station.

Foreigners aged 75 and above can also walk in to register and get a jab between 9am and 4pm daily. However, the number of walk-ins serviced will be limited initially.