Monday, July 26, 2021

Expats aged 60 and above can get their jab at Bang Sue Grand Station

Foreign expats aged 60 and above can now register for their Covid-19 jab, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanee Sangrat said while visiting the inoculation centre at Bang Sue Grand Station on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry announced that foreigners born in or before 1961 can register for a jab via https://forms.gle/ULAqvx8eiDoX3v5Q9.

Those living in Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon are eligible. They will get their shot at the Bang Sue Grand Station.

Foreigners aged 75 and above can also walk in to register and get a jab between 9am and 4pm daily. However, the number of walk-ins serviced will be limited initially.

“We expect to set up appointments for 200 to 300 foreigners per day,” Tanee said. “And soon we will expand the pre-registration service for other groups of foreigners.”

He added that Public Health Minister Anutin Charvirakul also visited the centre on Sunday and urged relevant agencies to start vaccinating foreign residents. Anutin said this was in line with the government’s policy to inoculate as many people as possible to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“The minister also met expats who had arrived to get their jab, many of whom were grateful for being given one,” Tanee said.

 

Expats aged 60 and above can get their jab at Bang Sue Grand Station As of Sunday, 2,368 foreigners have been vaccinated at Bang Sue Grand Station, of which 1,516 had registered online and 852 were walk-ins.

Published : July 26, 2021

By : The Nation

