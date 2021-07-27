BMA launches widespread testing, home-isolation scheme to curb spread of Covid-19

“The test kit can provide a result within 30 minutes and is perfect for identifying asymptomatic patients,” Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said on Tuesday.

“Patients with mild or no symptoms will be classified as green and can be allowed home isolation if they live alone and if conditions permit, or in community isolation if they have other family members,” he said.

The Comprehensive Covid-19 Response Team (CCRT) has so far found 3,332 Covid patients via rapid testing, 1,837 of whom have been put under home isolation, 125 have been sent to community isolation centres, 455 transferred to hospitals, while 915 have recovered.

Meanwhile, Bangkok reported 2,635 new cases on Tuesday, bringing cumulative cases in the province since April 1 to 137,263.

“People in home isolation will be visited by medical staff twice a day for evaluation. They will also receive three meals a day, a digital thermometer and a pulse oximeter,” Aswin said. “Doctors may prescribe Fah Talai Jone [Andrographis Paniculata] or Favipiravir tablets based on symptoms and patients will be taken to hospital if they worsen.”

Those who have tested positive and wish to be part of BMA’s home isolation scheme can call 1330 press 14.