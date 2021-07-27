Tuesday, July 27, 2021

in-focus

Ministers wave off ‘Covid train’ to Northeast as cases pile up in Bangkok

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Ministers wave off ‘Covid train’ to...

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob on Tuesday oversaw an operation in Bangkok to send 135 Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms to their home provinces in the Northeast by train.

Trains, buses and even planes are being deployed to ferry mild cases out of Bangkok, where health facilities are being overwhelmed by more than 2,000 new infections per day.

Tuesday’s Covid-19 train ferried patients to Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, Ubon Ratchathani, Amnat Charoen, Yasothon and Nakhon Ratchasima. Each passenger car contained 35 Covid-19 patients and medical staff.

Guidelines on waste management and air ventilation were enforced, and an ambulance was waiting at each destination to take patients for treatment under the public health system.

Saksayam said the operation to transport mild Covid-19 cases back to their home provinces on vans, buses and Royal Thai Airforce planes will continue until the situation is resolved.

Ministers wave off ‘Covid train’ to Northeast as cases pile up in Bangkok

Anutin said beds were still available to treat Covid patients in other provinces, adding that sending patients back to their hometowns would reduce congestion at medical facilities in Bangkok.He also played down rumours that Bang Sue Grand Station's Central Vaccination Centre would close, saying a decision will be made by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Tuesday afternoon.

Ministers wave off ‘Covid train’ to Northeast as cases pile up in Bangkok

Asked about medics who went to the US Embassy this morning to demand it oversees the distribution of 1.5 million Pfizer shots donated by the US government, Anutin said everyone was free to express their opinions under the law.

Ministers wave off ‘Covid train’ to Northeast as cases pile up in Bangkok

He said the Department of Disease Control is responsible for the distribution, adding that they cannot reveal the list of medics who will receive Pfizer shots because this would be against the law.

Published : July 27, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Bang Sue train depot to serve as waiting area for Covid patients

Published : July 27, 2021

Former Olympic boxing legend Manus hit with lottery fraud charge

Published : July 27, 2021

BMA launches widespread testing, home-isolation scheme to curb spread of Covid-19

Published : July 27, 2021

NBTC sets aside THB1.2 billion to cover internet bills for online classes

Published : July 27, 2021

Latest News

SET down as virus crisis grips Thailand

Published : July 27, 2021

Time names Bangkok, Khao Yai ‘world’s greatest places’

Published : July 27, 2021

Bang Sue train depot to serve as waiting area for Covid patients

Published : July 27, 2021

Positive antigen test ‘not enough’ to gain admission to hospital, Community Isolation

Published : July 27, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.