Ministers wave off ‘Covid train’ to Northeast as cases pile up in Bangkok

Trains, buses and even planes are being deployed to ferry mild cases out of Bangkok, where health facilities are being overwhelmed by more than 2,000 new infections per day.

Tuesday’s Covid-19 train ferried patients to Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, Ubon Ratchathani, Amnat Charoen, Yasothon and Nakhon Ratchasima. Each passenger car contained 35 Covid-19 patients and medical staff.

Guidelines on waste management and air ventilation were enforced, and an ambulance was waiting at each destination to take patients for treatment under the public health system.

Saksayam said the operation to transport mild Covid-19 cases back to their home provinces on vans, buses and Royal Thai Airforce planes will continue until the situation is resolved.