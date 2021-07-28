Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Isolated heavy rains forecast for North, Central region, East

The North, the Central region and the East are all likely to experience isolated heavy showers as a monsoon trough lies across the upper North and the strong southwest monsoon prevails across the country, the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, the Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

It warned people to beware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods. The department also advised all ships to proceed with caution and small boats to stay ashore as waves in the upper Andaman Sea are 2-3 metres high and will be more than 3 metres during thundershowers.

Here’s the weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees and highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 25-26 degrees and highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-27 degrees, highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 metres high and 2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 31-36 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 metres high and 2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 22-27 degrees, highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius; waves 2-3 metres high and over 3 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 25-27 degrees, highs of 32-36 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : July 28, 2021

By : THE NATION

