Record 16,533 infections, 133 deaths in Thailand

Meanwhile, 10,051 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the accumulated 543,361 cases, 360,694 have recovered and been discharged, 178,270 are still in hospitals, and 4,397 have died.

Separately, another 284,387 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, and 43,002 were given their second shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccines administered in Thailand to 16,427,059.

According to Worldometer, as of 11am on Wednesday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 195.98 million, 177.65 million of whom have recovered, 14.14 million are active cases (85,689 in severe condition) and 4.19 million have died (up by 9,460).

Thailand ranks 45th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 35.35 million, followed by India with 31.48 million, Brazil with 19.74 million, France with 6.17 million and Russia 6.02 million.