Front-line medics to get US-donated Pfizer jabs in next 30 days

The Public Health Ministry revealed that Pfizer vaccine due to arrive this week will be administered to front-line medics within 30 days.

Sura Wisedsak, the ministry’s deputy permanent secretary, said on Tuesday the vaccination would boost medics’ immunity and confidence to deal with Covid-19 cases daily.

A shipment of 1.5 million Pfizer doses is expected to start arriving in Thailand today. 

Sura said the ministry is coordinating with all 77 provinces on compiling a list front-line medics who want Pfizer jabs at both public and private hospitals. There will be a briefing about vaccine distribution for each province on Thursday (July 29), he added.

Pfizer doses will be shipped inside containers at minus-70°C but can then be stored for up to 30 days at 2-8°C.

