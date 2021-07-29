Switzerland flying in 26 tonnes of medical supplies to Bangkok

The aid coincides with a tour of Southeast Asia by Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis that will include a visit to Thailand.

SWA said that in view of the worrying public health situation in Thailand, the agency "decided to support the country in its efforts to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic".

On Wednesday, a Swiss cargo aircraft carrying the more than 26 tonnes of medical supplies left Zurich for Bangkok. The supplies were provided from the inventory of the Swiss Armed Forces Pharmacy (SAFP) and the Federal Office of Public Health.

The shipment includes around nine million Swiss francs worth of equipment, with the SAFP supplying 100 respirators and the FOPH providing more than a million antigen tests.

The Swiss embassy in Thailand is in close contact with the authorities to ensure that the items are distributed fairly based on need, in accordance with humanitarian principles, SHA said via the press statement.