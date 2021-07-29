Monk on a mission: Bangkok monk dons PPE suit to tend to his flock

The monk said he always wore his saffron robes under the PPE suit during the operation, though he admitted not many people realise there is a monk under the suit.

During their daily patrol, Phra Maha Phrom Phong and his team carry food, milk, medical equipment, pulse oximeters, medicine and rapid test kits. If the monk or his team finds patients in a severe condition, they provide treatment or even move them to waiting centres.

“Some of the severe patients we have seen did not have an oxygen tank and many of them have died because they could not breathe,” he added.

