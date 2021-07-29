Thursday, July 29, 2021

Camera traps prove national parks in west of Thailand thriving

Images of tigers, leopards, panthers and other protected wildlife were captured by cameras set up in national parks under supervision of the Protected Area Regional Office 3 (Ban Pong).

The images were captured between October 2020 and March 2021.

The regional office oversees national parks located in Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram.

Niphon Chamnongsirisak, the office’s director, said on Thursday that this discovery was possible thanks to a project launched by the Panthera Corporation and the Zoological Society of London to study wild cats in the area. He added that these images prove the ecosystem in the area is thriving.

“This is all thanks to rangers’ smart patrols and building public awareness on the need to preserve natural resources and wildlife,” he said.

People who hunt wildlife can face up to 15 years in prison and/or 1.5 million baht in fines.

Published : July 29, 2021

By : The Nation

