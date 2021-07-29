Keng maak! Australian Embassy shows off Thai language skills

The diplomats’ knowledge of “street Thai” was tested by famous Thai social media personality VEEN.

The clip posted on the Embassy’s Facebook page shows four Aussie diplomats dressed in traditional Thai shirts and divided into two teams.

After several minutes of tense competition, victory went to the team led by Ambassador Allan McKinnon.



The ambassador concluded by emphasising the importance of using the right language in the right situation. He added that all Australian Embassy staff in Thailand are eager to learn about the Thai language and Thailand’s beautiful culture.