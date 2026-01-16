Malaysian girl with werewolf syndrome adjusting to pre-school life

He said: “Usually, it takes about a week for a child to get used to a new envi­ronment before interacting with other children.

“Every child is different, and we understand that.”

Despite the challenges, Miss­clyen enjoys going to school.

Roland said, “When asked whether she likes school, she said yes.”

“She sees her siblings going to school, and that makes her want to go too,” he said, adding that two of Missclyen’s siblings are in the same primary school.

Her brother is in Year One while her sister is in Year Four. Her eldest sister is in Form One.

Roland said having her siblings in the same school has helped Missclyen feel more secure and adapt more easily to her new environment.

“For now, we are monitoring her progress and completing the necessary paperwork before fina­lising her schooling arrangement,” he said.

Medically known as hypertri­chosis, werewolf syndrome is an extremely rare condition characterised by excessive hair growth.

Children with the condition often face social challenges due to a lack of awareness and understanding.

Missclyen was just two years old when she caught the attention of the then Malaysian king, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah of Pahang, and his wife, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, at Al-Falah Mosque in Bintulu three years ago.

Tunku Azizah later offered to become Missclyen’s benefactor, supporting her education and medical care.

