Aloka, the stray dog in India who walked 100 days for peace

Aloka does not fit neatly into any category that people usually look for when they ask about dogs. His breed is uncertain; most say he is likely an Indian pariah dog, whose name means divine light in Sanskrit. His age is estimated at around four years. There is no record of his birth, no known owner, and no early photographs.

Yet his story has travelled farther than many pedigreed dogs ever will.

Before Aloka became known as the “peace dog,” he was a stray navigating the streets of India. Like countless others, he survived through instinct and chance. What set him apart was not strength or speed, but an unexpected decision to follow a group of barefoot Buddhist monks who were beginning a long ‘Walk for Peace.’