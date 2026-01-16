How Thailand got too expensive. | The Signal Ep 7

Thailand was once the ultimate value-for-money destination. Cheap eats, affordable hotels, unforgettable experiences. That era is over.

In this episode of #TheSignal, we cut through the noise to examine whether rising prices and a soaring Thai baht are pushing travelers away — just as Thailand is fighting to revive its tourism-driven economy.

From viral cases of price gouging to skyrocketing hotel rates, we look at why tourists are balking, how gold trading is unexpectedly strengthening the baht, and why neighboring countries like Vietnam are starting to look like better bargains.

We also examine Thailand’s big bet on high-value tourism — from appointing LISA as its “Amazing Thailand Ambassador” to wellness travel, mega events, and plans to rebrand the country beyond budget backpacking.