Australian city of Brisbane wins right to host 2032 Summer Olympics

Australia has already hosted the Olympics twice, in Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000.

In 2017, the IOC awarded the 2024 Games to Paris and the 2028 Olympics to Los Angeles.

In February 2021, the IOC said that Brisbane was the preferred candidate to host the 2032 Games.

However, Qatar reiterated its desire to host the 2032 Games despite the IOC handling the preferred tag to Brisbane.

On June 10, the IOC's 15-strong executive board approved Brisbane as the single candidate for election.