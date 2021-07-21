Wednesday, July 21, 2021

life

Australian city of Brisbane wins right to host 2032 Summer Olympics

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Australian city of Brisbane wins ri...

The Olympics will return to Australia for the first time since 2000 after the Australian city of Brisbane won the right in a vote at the 138th session of the International Olympic Committee on Wednesday.

The Australian city of Brisbane won the right to host the 2032 Summer Olympics in a vote at the 138th session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) here on Wednesday, two days before the opening ceremony of Tokyo 2020.

Australia has already hosted the Olympics twice, in Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000.

In 2017, the IOC awarded the 2024 Games to Paris and the 2028 Olympics to Los Angeles.

In February 2021, the IOC said that Brisbane was the preferred candidate to host the 2032 Games.

However, Qatar reiterated its desire to host the 2032 Games despite the IOC handling the preferred tag to Brisbane.

On June 10, the IOC's 15-strong executive board approved Brisbane as the single candidate for election.

Published : July 21, 2021

By : xinhua

Related News

WHO chief backs Tokyo Olympics despite global surge of Delta

Published : July 21, 2021

Two Tokyo Olympics show the long arc of Japans tech decline

Published : July 21, 2021

Latest News

First person to die after receiving mixed jabs had underlying health issues: DDC

Published : July 21, 2021

Health Ministry apologises for not providing enough vaccine, Covax talks in pipeline

Published : July 21, 2021

Covid jabs back on track in Bangkok

Published : July 21, 2021

Govt to cut tuition fees at public, private universities

Published : July 21, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.