Two Tokyo Olympics show the long arc of Japans tech decline

Within a decade and a half, innovations such as Sony's videocassette recorder, Toshiba flash memory and Space Invaders, the arcade shoot-em up that revolutionized the gaming industry, made Japan synonymous with global technological superiority, and the talk was of it overtaking the U.S. as the world's biggest economy.

Today, it seems like another age.

As Tokyo again prepares to host the Games this week, Japan is in a technological funk. Its heyday of setting the pace in televisions, recording devices and computers is far behind it. While Japan can claim credit for the Walkman, Apple came up with the iPhone. More humiliating yet, regional rival South Korea and its tech giant Samsung Electronics have overtaken Japan in smartphones and memory chips.

That's not simply a blow to Japanese national pride; it's a corporate dilemma and an economic liability just as a fourth wave of Covid-19 robs the country of Olympic spectators and the revenue they'd bring to help spur a rebound from the pandemic. In an increasingly polarized world where the U.S. and China are setting technology and data standards, Japan runs the risk of being left further behind.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is fighting back, with plans to bolster the computer chip industry elevated to a national project on a par with securing food or energy. But executives and government officials in the industry say the solution will also require something else: A fundamental shift in the way Japan has conducted business for decades.

That means reducing red tape, recruiting foreign chipmaking talent and completely dropping "a stubborn insistence on Japan-centricism," said Kazumi Nishikawa, a director at the IT division of the all-encompassing Ministry of Economy, Industry and Trade, known as METI.

"This made-in-Japan self-reliance approach didn't work out," he said. "We want to avoid that this time around."

Japan may have taken a big step in that direction by enticing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to help rebuild its once dominant chip industry. Last week, Chief Executive Officer C.C. Wei surprised observers when he said that TSMC was doing "due diligence" on a wafer fab, appearing to confirm long-running speculation over plans by the world's leading advanced chipmaker to build a facility in Japan.

Japan, the world's No. 3 economy after the U.S. and China, is budgeting for hundreds of billions of yen to plow into chips, but it's a drop in the ocean compared to the kind of money being waved about in the U.S., where at least $52 billion (5.7 trillion yen) is being made available to support domestic semiconductor production. In South Korea, companies like Samsung and SK Hynix are pledging $450 billion over a decade, while TSMC alone is earmarking $100 billion over the next three years.

"Some countries are offering support on a different order of magnitude," making it hard to compete, said Akira Amari, tax chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and a former minister of state for economic and fiscal policy.

Still, he said, the prime minister is "extremely good" at getting things done and is now focused on digitalization and carbon neutrality, two issues linked by semiconductors.