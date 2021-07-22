IOC awards Brisbane the 2032 Summer Olympics under new selection process

The next three Summer Games are now set: Paris will stage the Olympics in 2024 and Los Angeles will follow in 2028.

In a break from convention, the IOC targeted Brisbane as its "preferred choice" of host in February, affording the city exclusive negotiating rights. The traditional process was overhauled in 2019 in large part because of how costly and bloated it had become, alienating some cities from bidding.

In February, the IOC also said it identified Brisbane so far ahead of time "given the uncertainty the world is facing right now" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The legacy for our city is immense, the opportunity for our city is immense, but also the opportunity for the Olympic movement is significant," Brisbane Mayor Adrian Schrinner said in a news conference after the vote Wednesday. "We have a new model, which downsizes the budget for hosting the Olympics but supersizes the benefits. And this is very exciting, not just for Brisbane, but for other cities that hope in the future to host the Olympics and Paralympics."