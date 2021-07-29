SRT Red Line opens at 6am on Monday

The first Dark Red Line service will leave Bang Sue for Rangsit at 6am on Monday. The Light Red Line Bang Sue-Taling Chan service will launch at the same time.
Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said the service will be free of charge for the first three months before fares come into operation from November.
Published : July 29, 2021
By : The Nation
