Heavy showers raise flash floods risk for the East and South

People should beware of the severe conditions and watchout out for overflows and flash floods, the department said.

A rather strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

Strong winds and waves up to 2-3 metres high are expected in the upper Andaman Sea from Phang Nga and above three metres high during thundershowers, about two metres high in the lower Andaman Sea and above two metres high during thundershowers, the department said.

All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats should stay ashore, the department said.