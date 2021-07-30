Heavy showers raise flash floods risk for the East and South

People should beware of the severe conditions and watchout out for overflows and flash floods, the department said.
A rather strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.
Strong winds and waves up to 2-3 metres high are expected in the upper Andaman Sea from Phang Nga and above three metres high during thundershowers, about two metres high in the lower Andaman Sea and above two metres high during thundershowers, the department said.
All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats should stay ashore, the department said.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:
North: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phetchabun, Phitsanulok, Kamphaeng Phet and Tak provinces; minimum temperature 23-25 degrees Celsius, maximum 32-35°C; southwesterly winds 10-25 km/hr.
Northeast: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Si Sa Ket, Ubon Ratchathani and Nakhon Ratchasima provinces; minimum temperature 25-26°C, maximum 33-35°C; southwesterly winds 10-25 km/hr.
Central: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Chainat, Angthong, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom and Samut Songkhram provinces; minimum temperature 24-26°C, maximum 33-36°C; southwesterly winds 10-25 km/hr.
East: Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri and Trat provinces; minimum temperature 25-27°C, maximum 30-35°C; southwesterly winds 15-35 km/hr; waves 1-2 metres high and about two metres during thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat provinces; minimum temperature 25-26°C, maximum 32-34°C; southwesterly winds 15-35 km/hr; waves 1-2 metres high and about two metres during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong and Phang Nga provinces; minimum temperature 21-26°C, maximum 30-33°C.
Phangnga northwards: Southwesterly winds 20-40 km/hr; waves 2-3 metres high and above three metres during thundershowers.
Phuket southwards: Southwesterly winds 20-35 km/hr; waves about two metres and above two metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Scattered thundershowers; minimum temperature 26-27°C, maximum 33-35°C; southwesterly winds 10-25 km/hr.
Published : July 30, 2021
By : The Nation
