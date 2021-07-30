BMA launches drive to inoculate monks in Bangkok

The operation, conducted in cooperation with Rachapiphat Hospital, saw 577 monks and 309 staff get their first dose.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang, who oversaw the operation at Wat Srisudaram Worawihan in Bangkok Noi district, said temples in 14 districts of Bangkok have been covered, so far.

Aswin attended the operation in Wat Srisudaram Worawihan because the temple is serving as a field hospital and isolation centre.