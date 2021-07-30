Friday, July 30, 2021

in-focus

BMA launches drive to inoculate monks in Bangkok

In a bid to prevent infection clusters in temples, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) had vaccines administered to monks and temple staff in 221 monasteries in Bangkok’s Thonburi area on Friday.

The operation, conducted in cooperation with Rachapiphat Hospital, saw 577 monks and 309 staff get their first dose.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang, who oversaw the operation at Wat Srisudaram Worawihan in Bangkok Noi district, said temples in 14 districts of Bangkok have been covered, so far.

Aswin attended the operation in Wat Srisudaram Worawihan because the temple is serving as a field hospital and isolation centre.

The governor added that BMA will launch a vaccination drive for monks and temple staff in 35 districts on August 1.

“Temples and monks are required to register for a jab via the National Office of Buddhism,” he said.

He added that BMA has also put in place strict measures for the cremation of Covid-19 patients who have succumbed to the virus, including providing protective gear to body removers, banning cleaning of bodies and limiting the time spent on funeral rites.

Published : July 30, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailnad
