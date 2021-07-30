DHL Express delivers US donation of 1.5m Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine doses to Thailand

DHL Express, the world's leading express service provider today successfully delivered the first batch of 1.5 million Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine doses donated by the United States government to Thailand. From door-to-door in just three days, DHL Express flew the vaccines in thermal packaging and subsequently arranged for it to be sent directly to a designated warehouse in Thailand.

The arrival of 1.5 million doses, part of the US donation to Southeast Asian countries, aims to help Thailand and the region accelerate their vaccination programs and provide equitable access to immunization as to keep their populations safe, and ensure that their economies can recover quickly.

"We are deeply grateful for the trust that our customers have placed in us in handling this precious cargo. It marks another milestone in combatting the spread of Covid-19, assisting the country's recovery and protecting healthcare professionals on the frontline from Covid-19 infection. We are proud to leverage our capabilities and network to transport this life-saving cargo in accordance with the stringent logistics requirements to get through the pandemic," said Herbert Vongpusanachai, Managing Director at DHL Express Thailand & Head of Indochina. "To date, DHL has transported close to 550 million vaccine doses to 147 countries worldwide. This is in line with our mandate of connecting people and improving lives and we are proud to continue playing an active role in seeking a safe, new normal for the businesses and communities we serve."