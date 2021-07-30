Thai media hit back against ban on ‘fearmongering’ news as Covid surges

The new restrictions allow officials to block reports that cause fear, even if they are true.

Representatives from the National Press Council, News Broadcasting Council, Thai Journalists Association, Thai Broadcast Journalists Association, Society for Online News Provider Association and National Union of Journalists Thailand visited Government House on Friday to express Thai media’s opposition to the ban.

The new restrictions were issued under Article 9 of the emergency decree and came into effect after being published in the Royal Gazette on Friday.

Critics have slammed the ban as a way of criminalising criticism of the government’s policies to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, the six media associations called on the government to lift restrictions on media freedom imposed under the emergency decree. In a joint statement, they acknowledged that a small number of media agencies occasionally present inaccurate news but said “their actions were not the result of any intentional plot to disseminate falsehoods or cause damage to society, as is often alleged by the government and its information officers”.