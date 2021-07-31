Saturday, July 31, 2021

in-focus

Isolated heavy rains forecast for the Northeast, East and South

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Saturday that a rather strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, while a low pressure cell covers upper Vietnam.

Isolated heavy rains will be likely in the Northeast, the East and the South of Thailand. People in these areas should beware of the severe conditions that may cause flash floods, the department said.

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are 2-3 metres high and more than three metres high during thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and small boats should keep ashore, the department said.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 33-36°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 25-26°C, highs of 32-36°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-27°C, highs of 35-37°C.

East: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-28°C, highs of 32-35°C; waves 1-2 metres high and two metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 31-35°C; waves 1-2 metres high and two metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 20-25°C, highs of 28-31°C; waves 2-3 metres high and over three metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 26-27°C, highs of 33-36°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : July 31, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Ministry debunks fake news of military preparing for a coup

Published : July 31, 2021

Thousands flock to Bang Sue Grand Station on last day of walk-in vaccination

Published : July 31, 2021

Phang Nga reopening to foreign tourists postponed to Aug 15

Published : July 31, 2021

40 more test positive in Samui pub Covid cluster

Published : July 31, 2021

Latest News

Ministry debunks fake news of military preparing for a coup

Published : July 31, 2021

Kieran finishes 23rd in Tokyo Olympics 10,000m run

Published : July 31, 2021

Thousands flock to Bang Sue Grand Station on last day of walk-in vaccination

Published : July 31, 2021

Phang Nga reopening to foreign tourists postponed to Aug 15

Published : July 31, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.