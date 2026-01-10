Grey money, charter reform split parties into blocs

With one month left before Thailand’s 8 February general election, political parties are increasingly dividing into clearer camps — driven by two hot-button issues: the fight against “grey capital” and whether to push ahead with rewriting the constitution through a referendum.





On the “anti-grey” front, the People’s Party has long framed itself around a hard line of “no grey, no us”, and party leader and prime ministerial candidate Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut has reiterated that stance by ruling out backing a second term for Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. He has also signalled the party would not join hands with the Kla Tham Party in forming a government.





The Democrat Party, led by Abhisit Vejjajiva, has taken a similar tack, publicly rejecting cooperation with parties it associates with grey-capital politics. The party has pitched this stance as a core campaign theme, alongside promises of tougher enforcement.

The practical consequence is straightforward: if a post-election coalition includes Kla Tham in the equation, both the People’s Party and Democrats would likely end up on the opposition benches — unless they win enough seats to build an alternative coalition, or become the deciding “kingmaker” in coalition negotiations.

By contrast, two major players — Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai — have avoided locking themselves into pre-election red lines. Their strategy appears designed to preserve post-election bargaining power and keep multiple coalition pathways open, depending on the final seat tally.