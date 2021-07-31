Four target groups to get Pfizer vaccine from August 9

The four target groups are:

▪︎ Medical professionals who are treating Covid-19 patients at hospitals and field hospitals nationwide, who have already received two doses of other vaccines, will be given a booster shot. The CDC has earmarked 700,000 doses for this group.

▪︎ People aged over 60, pregnant women, children aged over 12 years and those with seven underlying health problems living in 13 "dark red" provinces -- 645,000 doses.

▪︎ Foreigners living in Thailand and Thais who need to travel overseas, with priority given to those over 60 years, pregnant women, and those with seven underlying health problems -- 150,000 doses.

▪︎ 5,000 doses will be reserved for research purposes with the approval of the Research Ethics Committee.

“We expected the Pfizer vaccine to be delivered to vaccination units by August 5-6 and will start providing jabs from August 9 onwards,” said Opas.

“The Pfizer vaccine must be administered at an interval of 2-3 weeks, so we estimated that by the end of August all 1.5 million doses will be provided.”