Vaccination open in six "red provinces" for expats aged 60-plus

The ministry’s spokesperson, Tanee Sangrat, said that besides the vaccination service at the Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok, foreigners could also access centres in Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon provinces.

The vaccination is available for two groups of foreigners:

1. Foreigners aged 75 and above can receive walk-in vaccination by showing their passport and evidence of residence. The walk-in service will be suspended after August 1.

2. Foreigners aged 60 to 75 need to register in advance on the google form (https://forms.gle/ULAqvx8eiDoX3v5Q9). An email or SMS appointment will be sent after that. Some 200 to 300 foreigners from this group will be vaccinated daily.

Tanee added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will open the vaccination registration in advance for foreigners at the beginning of August. The vaccination will be open for people in all age groups, but will focus on foreigners aged 60 and above.

The Ministry of Labour will be responsible for vaccinating foreign workers.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, 150,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine donated by the US will be utilised to inoculate foreigners, especially elders and those with chronic disease.