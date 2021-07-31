40 more test positive in Samui pub Covid cluster

The hospital director, Dr Veerasak Lorthongkham, said that 99 cases had been found in three days from this cluster.

Most of the patients were asymptomatic and in the younger age group. Recently, an eight-year-old child was infected from his teacher who had visited the pub.

Veerasak said that some 37 asymptomatic patients were sent to the first field hospital in Koh Samui, set up on Thursday. There were 62 beds available for asymptomatic patients, also called green group, he added.

The Koh Samui Hospital was also preparing a second field hospital with 100 beds.