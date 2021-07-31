Saturday, July 31, 2021

40 more test positive in Samui pub Covid cluster

A pub cluster in Samui has left 40 more people infected with Covid-19, Koh Samui Hospital said on Friday.

The hospital director, Dr Veerasak Lorthongkham, said that 99 cases had been found in three days from this cluster.

Most of the patients were asymptomatic and in the younger age group. Recently, an eight-year-old child was infected from his teacher who had visited the pub.

Veerasak said that some 37 asymptomatic patients were sent to the first field hospital in Koh Samui, set up on Thursday. There were 62 beds available for asymptomatic patients, also called green group, he added.

The Koh Samui Hospital was also preparing a second field hospital with 100 beds.

“We assure that we are able to treat everyone at the hospitals as we have enough equipment and resources,” the director added.

Published : July 31, 2021

By : The Nation

