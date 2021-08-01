Thais lending helping hand to those struggling under pandemic

However, her dream was disrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak as she had to stay idle in the Thai capital of Bangkok and wait for the situation to improve.

As the number of infections continued to surge, especially in Bangkok and neighboring provinces, Tassaneeya soon found herself a purpose to fulfill -- she signed up as a volunteer in May at a non-governmental organization (NGO), which supplies food and other daily necessities for people struggling during the pandemic.

Working in turns with more than 300 other volunteers at the NGO, the Up for Thai, Tassaneeya hoped to render the help she could offer to those in need.

"Everything you see here is volunteer-based and donation-based," said Chalermchatri Yukol, a Thai film and television series director and founder of the organization. "It's all about the willpower to help each other."

Recalling his decision to set up the organization, Chalermchatri said he wanted to help avoid tragedies like his friend who failed to secure a hospital bed after being infected with COVID-19 and passed away.

"There are some minor flaws in the system," he said, and he wanted to try his best to push for a change.

Chalermchatri and his colleagues got much busier, with new COVID-19 infections and deaths continually breaking records since the latest surge in early April, weighing down the already flagging economic growth.