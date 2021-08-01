Wednesday, August 04, 2021

Fire damages 100-year-old tourist-attraction market in Samut Sakhon

The fire at a 100-year-old waterfront market in Ban Phaeo district of Samut Sakhon province on Saturday was put out with help from officials and locals.

The fire was reported at 9pm to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.


The 100-year-old wooden market lies in the "dark red zone" with curfew control measures, causing some delay in firefighters and volunteer rescue teams reaching the blaze site.


Samut Sakhon Governor Weerasak Wijitsaengsri said that the fire was controlled in half an hour with constant water spray throughout the area.
More than 10 residences were damaged but no one was injured, and the locals were safely evacuated to Ban Phaeo’s meeting hall.


The fire was put out by the authorities with help from the Ban Phaeo boat team which used water pumps on their boats to spray water from the canal as big fire trucks could not reach the scene.


The 100-year-old waterfront market near the Damneon Saduak canal hosts an ancient community which attracts many tourists, while local vendors sell daily life homemade products.

Published : August 01, 2021

By : The Nation

