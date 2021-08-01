Lockdown extended for 14 days, 29 provinces now in dark red zone

The CCSA will evaluate the situation again on August 18.
In addition, the CCSA also increased the number of provinces in the "dark red" zone from 13 to 29. The 29 provinces are: Bangkok, Kanchanaburi, Chonburi, Chachoengsao, Tak, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Ratchasima, Narathiwat, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Prachinburi, Pattani, Ayutthaya, Phetchaburi, Phetchabun, Yala, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Lopburi, Songkhla, Singburi, Samut Prakan, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Saraburi, Suphanburi and Ang Thong.
Meanwhile, restaurants and food kiosks inside department stores and community malls are now allowed to provide only delivery services.
Separately, the CCSA held discussions on procuring 30 million doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines within this year.
Published : August 01, 2021
By : The Nation
