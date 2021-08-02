PM receives donation of AstraZeneca vaccine from UK

Pictures posted on the Thai Khu Fah Facebook page showed the UK Embassy, represented by Charge d’Affaires Evan Jones, ceremonially handing over 415,040 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Prayut.



The prime minister gave a thank-you speech to the UK government, expressing his appreciation of the 400-year-old friendship between the two countries.

“Donated vaccine from allied countries will essentially help Thailand to move forward with strength and stability, especially in terms of the economy,” said Prayut.



The 415,040 doses of vaccine will be delivered to Thailand tomorrow (Tuesday).



The ceremony comes on the same day that the US government officially gifted 1.5 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to Thailand, at a ceremony also overseen by Prayut.