Transport Co suspends all interprovincial bus services

The Transport Company will suspend all interprovincial bus services from Tuesday (August 3) in compliance with semi-lockdown restrictions imposed by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Transport Co president Sanyalux Panwattanalikit announced the suspension of services in the North, Northeast, East and South regions until the restrictions are lifted. The CCSA has extended the semi-lockdown travel restrictions in Dark Red provinces until August 31 in a bid to reduce soaring daily infections.

Passengers who bought tickets in advance can contact Transport Co ticket offices nationwide to receive a refund or postpone their trip until the suspension is lifted.

Published : August 02, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailnad
