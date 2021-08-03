Wednesday, August 04, 2021

Chiang Mai dog café bends under Covid pressure, seeks homes for its furry friends

A dog café in Chiang Mai that has gone bankrupt due to the impact of Covid-19 is looking for homes for its 28 dogs.

The Smile Dog Café made the announcement on its Facebook page on Monday.
“We are finished. What we had been afraid of has finally happened to us. The Covid-19 pandemic has affected us tremendously as the cost of raising these 28 dogs is extremely high. We have tried our best amid the situation and would like to ask for your understanding and support,” the café’s owners posted.


“The café will be opened until the end of August and everyone is welcome to come say goodbye to the dogs. Some of these dogs will need to find new owners who would be able to take care of them for the rest of their life. All our dogs are well-trained and very friendly. Anyone interested in adopting these dogs is required to come and meet the dogs in person at the café.


“We would like to thank all our customers who have been giving us support and have made constant visits at our cafe. This is the only solution for everyone to survive and live a better life. We truly regret what happens, but we really have done our best. Goodbye,” the post read.


The Smile Dog Café will operate until the end of this month and if anyone else is interested in taking over the business, they can contact the café owners via its Facebook page.

Published : August 03, 2021

By : The Nation

