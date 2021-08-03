Wednesday, August 04, 2021

Thailand and Switzerland cooperating to produce Covid-19 vaccine

Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai met with his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis on Tuesday for talks on investment in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) and cooperation to produce Covid-19 vaccine.

Ignacio agreed to push Swiss investment in the EEC as well as cooperate with Thailand to support recovery from the impacts of Covid-19. No details were given of Switzerland’s vaccine-production plans in Thailand.

Cassis is on a tour of Southeast Asia to coincide with Switzerland’s donation of 100 respirators and 1 million antigen test kits to help Thailand’s battle against Covid-19. The 26-tonne shipment of medical equipment was flown from Zurich to Bangkok last week.

Don took the opportunity to push for cooperation with Switzerland under the BCG concept (bioeconomy-circular economy-green economy) and discuss the European Free Trade Agreement (EFTA) that focuses on clean energy.

Cassis, who is also vice president of Switzerland, is on an official visit to Thailand to mark the 90th-anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Published : August 03, 2021

By : The Nation

