Wednesday, August 04, 2021

Thailand bans specific sunscreens to protect its coral reefs

In a bid to protect coral in its waters and help it flourish, Thailand issued a regulation on Wednesday banning sunscreen containing specific chemicals.

Under a proposal issued by the Department of National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), sunscreen containing oxybenzone (benzophenone-3, BP-3), octinoxate (ethylhexyl methoxycinnamate), 4-methylbenzylid camphor (4MBC), and butylparaben will be banned.

Studies show that these chemicals do not just bleach coral, but also destroy its reproductive system.

As of Wednesday, anybody violating the regulation can face a fine of up to 100,000 baht.

Published : August 04, 2021

By : The Nation

