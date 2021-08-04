Thailand bans specific sunscreens to protect its coral reefs

Under a proposal issued by the Department of National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), sunscreen containing oxybenzone (benzophenone-3, BP-3), octinoxate (ethylhexyl methoxycinnamate), 4-methylbenzylid camphor (4MBC), and butylparaben will be banned.

Studies show that these chemicals do not just bleach coral, but also destroy its reproductive system.

As of Wednesday, anybody violating the regulation can face a fine of up to 100,000 baht.