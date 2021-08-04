THG’s bid to import Pfizer vaccine tangled in Thai red tape again

On a televised talk show on Wednesday, THG chairman Dr Boon Vanasin said he was disheartened that not a single government agency has offered to help even though he has set up deals with vaccine producers.

He said THG has spoken to Pfizer representatives in different countries but cannot bring the vaccines in because no government agency is willing to import the jabs.

The Defence Ministry, meanwhile, dismissed Boon’s claim that it was helping import Pfizer vaccines.

The Securities and Exchange Commission also asked THG on Wednesday to clarify this point within seven days.

On July 12, Boon had announced that his organisation and a “certain” government agency would import 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine. However, no updates have been provided even though the operation was expected to kick off last month.