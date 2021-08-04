No need to hoard food, Thailand’s supplies not running out, says DIT

Somchai Pornrattanacharoen, DIT president, said that though some products are not on the shelves due to a drop in production or transportation difficulties, Thailand has not run out of food supplies.

“Though some fresh edibles have gone from the market, the overall situation is not worrisome because there are plenty of alternatives like tapioca flour and UHT milk available. These shortages will occur until the lockdown is lifted,” he said.

However, he admitted that the situation can very quickly worsen if things don’t get better soon.

He added that wholesalers and grocery stores are cooperating with each other to ensure there is an adequate supply of goods, so shortages do not occur in any area. If stores run out of supplies, there will be a lot of trouble because most people are at home and need to cook, he said.