Wednesday, August 04, 2021

in-focus

No need to hoard food, Thailand’s supplies not running out, says DIT

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • No need to hoard food, Thailand’s s...

Though the Covid-19 situation in Thailand has affected the manufacturing and transportation sectors, the Department of Internal Trade (DIT) said on Wednesday that supplies have not run dry, and people do not need to stock up.

Somchai Pornrattanacharoen, DIT president, said that though some products are not on the shelves due to a drop in production or transportation difficulties, Thailand has not run out of food supplies.

“Though some fresh edibles have gone from the market, the overall situation is not worrisome because there are plenty of alternatives like tapioca flour and UHT milk available. These shortages will occur until the lockdown is lifted,” he said.

However, he admitted that the situation can very quickly worsen if things don’t get better soon.

He added that wholesalers and grocery stores are cooperating with each other to ensure there is an adequate supply of goods, so shortages do not occur in any area. If stores run out of supplies, there will be a lot of trouble because most people are at home and need to cook, he said.

No need to hoard food, Thailand’s supplies not running out, says DIT He also added that manufacturers and retailers have tried to keep the price of goods unchanged even though costs have risen and consumers’ buying power has dropped.

DIT director-general Wattanasak Sur-iam said statistics show that more consumers go out shopping in the afternoons and evenings and are buying more than usual. Fortunately, he said, stores are still able to maintain their stock of popular items like meat, eggs and popular flavours of instant noodles.

He also said that the supply of other goods is still sufficient, adding that DIT has told stores to restock shelves quickly and to adjust distribution.

DIT is also cooperating with the Department of Livestock Development to ensure the supply of pork, chicken and eggs is adequate.

Published : August 04, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Thai fruit exports soar in first half of 2021

Published : August 04, 2021

NESDC launches ‘Shared Kitchen’ project for Covid relief

Published : August 04, 2021

Former KNU chief’s son succumbs to Covid in Mae Sot

Published : August 04, 2021

Bank deposit protection cut to THB1 million from August 11

Published : August 04, 2021

Latest News

Thai fruit exports soar in first half of 2021

Published : August 04, 2021

NESDC launches ‘Shared Kitchen’ project for Covid relief

Published : August 04, 2021

Former KNU chief’s son succumbs to Covid in Mae Sot

Published : August 04, 2021

Bank deposit protection cut to THB1 million from August 11

Published : August 04, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.