No need to hoard food, Thailand’s supplies not running out, says DIT

Somchai Pornrattanacharoen, DIT president, said that though some products are not on the shelves due to a drop in production or transportation difficulties, Thailand has not run out of food supplies.
“Though some fresh edibles have gone from the market, the overall situation is not worrisome because there are plenty of alternatives like tapioca flour and UHT milk available. These shortages will occur until the lockdown is lifted,” he said.
However, he admitted that the situation can very quickly worsen if things don’t get better soon.
He added that wholesalers and grocery stores are cooperating with each other to ensure there is an adequate supply of goods, so shortages do not occur in any area. If stores run out of supplies, there will be a lot of trouble because most people are at home and need to cook, he said.
He also added that manufacturers and retailers have tried to keep the price of goods unchanged even though costs have risen and consumers’ buying power has dropped.
DIT director-general Wattanasak Sur-iam said statistics show that more consumers go out shopping in the afternoons and evenings and are buying more than usual. Fortunately, he said, stores are still able to maintain their stock of popular items like meat, eggs and popular flavours of instant noodles.
He also said that the supply of other goods is still sufficient, adding that DIT has told stores to restock shelves quickly and to adjust distribution.
DIT is also cooperating with the Department of Livestock Development to ensure the supply of pork, chicken and eggs is adequate.
Published : August 04, 2021
By : The Nation
