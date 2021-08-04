Wednesday, August 04, 2021

Police offer drug suspect a sweet birthday deal

The clip of police officers in Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Muang district celebrating a 33-year-old suspect’s birthday on Tuesday went viral on social media.

As of Wednesday, the clip had been viewed more than 13,000 times, won 798 likes and 69 comments.

The suspect, who has been arrested for peddling amphetamines, was in tears, saying this is the first time ever that somebody has bought a birthday cake for him.

After the suspect enjoyed his cake, police officers told him to stop selling drugs and packed him off to complete legal procedures.

Published : August 04, 2021

By : The Nation

