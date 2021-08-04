Unemployment rate soars to 5-year high in first half of 2021

However, overall job demand in online platforms and channels rose 6.7 per cent compared with the second half of 2020.

The survey also shows the ratio of job vacancies to job applications is 1:80.

The most in-demand jobs remain: 1) Sales, Customer Service and Business Development, which accounts for 15.3 per cent of the market; 2) IT, (14.8%); and 3) Engineering, (10%).

The sectors showing greatest recovery in employment demand are: 1) Electronics; 2) Insurance; and 3) Manufacturing. Meanwhile, the sectors with lowest employment demand are: 1) Travel and Tourism, (51%); 2) Professional Services, (22%); and 3) Industrial Goods, (21%).

JobsDB said it would organise another virtual career fair in September to support Thailand’s labour market.