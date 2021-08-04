Thursday, August 05, 2021

in-focus

Govt preparing report on Thai human rights for UN

The Thai government is preparing its Third Round of Universal Periodic Review (URP) reports to present to the United Nations Human Rights Commission in August-October, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Wednesday.

Thailand latest URP report focuses on sustainable development under the philosophy of sufficiency economy, Anucha said.

He added that the government believes sustainability is possible when civil society, the private sector, volunteers, women, children and other sectors are encouraged and make meaningful contributions to society and governance, especially under the epidemic situation of Covid-19.

The spokesman said the government's actions focused on the protection and promotion of human rights and its future direction, including the protection of development rights, eradication of poverty, and access to public utilities.

The review also covers improvements made to the Anti-Human Trafficking Act, BE 2551 (2008), namely the definitions “Perform any acts to illegally obtain benefit for themselves or other persons” and “forced labour or services”. The government also vows to increase measures to help and protect the welfare of victims of forced labour.

Meanwhile, the UPR also covers work on rights of specific groups, such as laws protecting children from online media, gender equality in the workplace, a draft act on the Protection and Promotion of Ethnic Livelihoods, the Partner Act draft to enable LGBT people to register their marriage partners, and the drafting of the Act on Prevention and Enforced Disappearance, which is currently being reviewed by Parliament.

Published : August 04, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Satun’s Koh Lipe under lockdown after 32 new cases found

Published : August 05, 2021

Nurse declared dead on social media proves she is very much alive

Published : August 05, 2021

Thai medics learn how to administer Pfizer shots efficiently

Published : August 05, 2021

20,920 new cases, 160 deaths as Thailand continues battling surge in infections

Published : August 05, 2021

Latest News

Editor’s Choice: Taste of America EP.1

Published : August 05, 2021

Satun’s Koh Lipe under lockdown after 32 new cases found

Published : August 05, 2021

How much do you get for winning an Olympic medal?

Published : August 05, 2021

Equitable access to Covid vaccine in Thailand | The Nation Talk EP.8

Published : August 05, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.