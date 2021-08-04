Govt preparing report on Thai human rights for UN

Thailand latest URP report focuses on sustainable development under the philosophy of sufficiency economy, Anucha said.

He added that the government believes sustainability is possible when civil society, the private sector, volunteers, women, children and other sectors are encouraged and make meaningful contributions to society and governance, especially under the epidemic situation of Covid-19.

The spokesman said the government's actions focused on the protection and promotion of human rights and its future direction, including the protection of development rights, eradication of poverty, and access to public utilities.

The review also covers improvements made to the Anti-Human Trafficking Act, BE 2551 (2008), namely the definitions “Perform any acts to illegally obtain benefit for themselves or other persons” and “forced labour or services”. The government also vows to increase measures to help and protect the welfare of victims of forced labour.

Meanwhile, the UPR also covers work on rights of specific groups, such as laws protecting children from online media, gender equality in the workplace, a draft act on the Protection and Promotion of Ethnic Livelihoods, the Partner Act draft to enable LGBT people to register their marriage partners, and the drafting of the Act on Prevention and Enforced Disappearance, which is currently being reviewed by Parliament.