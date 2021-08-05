Thursday, August 05, 2021

in-focus

Over 250,000 insurance policies handed out to medical staff

The government, the Office of Insurance Commission and insurance companies have together provided 250,120 insurance policies to medical staff working closely with Covid-19 patients.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the government is deeply concerned over medical staff nationwide who risk getting infected as they treat Covid-19 patients.

“Of the total insurance policies, 223,872 have been provided to medical staff under the Public Health Ministry and 26,248 went to those who are not under the ministry, like staff belonging to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, Bhumibol Hospital, the Royal Thai Police, the Royal Thai Navy and the Royal Thai Army Medical Department,” he explained.

“Meanwhile, the Public Health Ministry has provided medical supplies to support staff operations and medical treatment to those who had been infected,” he said.

Anutin said insurance policies would cover cases of infection until death due to Covid-19, with a maximum premium of THB1 million per person.

He thanked medical staff for working hard during this Covid-19 crisis.

“The Public Health Ministry is ready to support medical staff in all aspects in a bid to boost their morale and combat the virus safely,” he added.

Published : August 05, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Satun’s Koh Lipe under lockdown after 32 new cases found

Published : August 05, 2021

Nurse declared dead on social media proves she is very much alive

Published : August 05, 2021

Thai medics learn how to administer Pfizer shots efficiently

Published : August 05, 2021

20,920 new cases, 160 deaths as Thailand continues battling surge in infections

Published : August 05, 2021

Latest News

Editor’s Choice: Taste of America EP.1

Published : August 05, 2021

Satun’s Koh Lipe under lockdown after 32 new cases found

Published : August 05, 2021

How much do you get for winning an Olympic medal?

Published : August 05, 2021

Equitable access to Covid vaccine in Thailand | The Nation Talk EP.8

Published : August 05, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.