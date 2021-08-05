Over 250,000 insurance policies handed out to medical staff

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the government is deeply concerned over medical staff nationwide who risk getting infected as they treat Covid-19 patients.

“Of the total insurance policies, 223,872 have been provided to medical staff under the Public Health Ministry and 26,248 went to those who are not under the ministry, like staff belonging to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, Bhumibol Hospital, the Royal Thai Police, the Royal Thai Navy and the Royal Thai Army Medical Department,” he explained.

“Meanwhile, the Public Health Ministry has provided medical supplies to support staff operations and medical treatment to those who had been infected,” he said.