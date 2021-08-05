Friday, August 06, 2021

Former civil servant found dead in her living room

A former civil servant was found dead in her home in Bangkok’s Don Muang area. Her 26-year-old son believes she succumbed to the Covid-19 virus, which he says she picked up from a neighbour.

Don Muang Police Station received a call in the wee hours of Thursday about a death in a townhouse. Upon arrival, police found the body of the 61-year-old former civil servant lying in the living room. There were no wounds on the body.

The son (whose name is being withheld) told police that a neighbour had Covid-19 and his mother had developed a high fever a few days ago.

He said he offered to take his mum to the hospital but backed off when she refused. He said he called the police when he found his mother dead in the house.

The body has been taken to Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital for autopsy.

Published : August 05, 2021

By : The Nation

