Chonburi Hospital tells patients to avoid visits after 74 staff infected

The hospital urged people to avoid visits, unless there was an emergency, in order to prevent them from the risk of infection.
It added that patients can receive their medicines via post, and are allowed to reschedule meetings with their doctors.
On Friday, the Ministry of Public Health reported 21,376 new Covid-19 cases over a 24-hour period, surpassing the previous highest on a single day.
Published : August 06, 2021
By : The Nation
