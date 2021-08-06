Friday, August 06, 2021

Chonburi Hospital tells patients to avoid visits after 74 staff infected

Chonburi Hospital on Thursday announced that a total of 74 personnel had been infected with Covid-19 in the past five days.

The hospital urged people to avoid visits, unless there was an emergency, in order to prevent them from the risk of infection.

It added that patients can receive their medicines via post, and are allowed to reschedule meetings with their doctors.

On Friday, the Ministry of Public Health reported 21,376 new Covid-19 cases over a 24-hour period, surpassing the previous highest on a single day.

Published : August 06, 2021

By : The Nation

